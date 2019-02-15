A Valentine to Brick seniors

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township senior citizens came out for a festive Valentine’s Day breakfast on Wednesday, one of the many social services the Brick Township Senior Outreach Services Center offers.

The Senior Center, located at 373 Adamston Road, has been operating for over 30 years, offering a wide range of health and social services to Brick’s seniors, according to Senior Outreach Services Director Zulma Soto.

“We are a municipal department providing senior services. We have a senior service component to our program and a recreational and social program.”

These programs, open to those 60 and older, vary from health screenings to hosting different events and parties to hosting a book club, she said.

Ms. Soto said Wednesday morning’s festive breakfast, complete with red and pink decorations and flowers, was attended by around 50 residents who enjoyed coffee, bacon and eggs. The event was sponsored by local senior care services, specifically Brandywine Senior Living, Complete Care at Laurelton, Embracing Hospice Care of Ocean County and Homecare Assistance of Brick.

Events like Wednesday’s breakfast are happening nearly every weekday at the Senior Outreach Services Center, which is unique among many Ocean County senior service offices as most do not have an actual center where seniors can gather socially for events, she said.





