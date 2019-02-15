Devin Hart tops a U.S. speed division

TOMS RIVER — Point Boro’s Devin Hart is officially the fastest 3,200-meter high school runner in the United States.

Hart, a senior, dropped 8:59.32 to win the two-mile race, completing a double win at the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Championships at the John Bennett Sports Complex in Toms River on Feb. 9.

Hart’s 3,200m race was the second part of back-to-back wins after he clocked 4:22.74 to win the 1,600 meter final hours earlier. It is also his third-straight indoor sectional title in the 3,200m.

“It definitely shows my fitness is where it needs to be at this point, to run sub-nine after running a 1,600 a few hours before is a good indicator of where I am at,” Hart said. “I changed a lot of things up this winter, so I wasn’t sure how my body would react to it, but it’s definitely a positive reaction and I am feeling really confident I can run when I have some competition to push me.”

Hart finished both races crossing the finish line alone with no other athletes challenging him.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.