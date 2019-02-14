Raccoon that killed family cat in has rabies, Belmar police say

BELMAR — A raccoon that had attacked and killed a pet cat on 13th Avenue on Feb. 5 has tested positive for rabies, according to the Belmar Police Department.

This was the second rabid raccoon captured in Belmar so far this year.

The first attack had occurred in January when a rabid raccoon had attacked an elderly resident on 8th Avenue as well as a dog on 5th Avenue.

The resident, Andrey DiPasquale, 83, was taken to the hospital after sustaining lacerations to her ankle and hand.

The Belmar Police Department has notified residents to stay “vigilant of any wildlife that seems to be out of the ordinary.”

“If you see a raccoon or any other aggressive wildlife, please take steps to avoid it and contact the police department and take precautionary steps to protect yourselves, family and pets,” the department said in a statement.

