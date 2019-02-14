Manasquan-Point Beach hockey wins Dowd Cup

The Manasquan-Point Beach ice hockey team won its second straight Dowd Cup in dominant fashion on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore Arena, skating past Middletown North 7-1.

The victory improved the Warriors record to 18-0 this season.

Manasquan accomplished its mission of winning the Dowd Cup with authority, outscoring its three opponents 27-2. The Warriors won the Dowd Cup last season as underdogs in defeating rival Wall 2-1, but embraced the role of clear favorites the second time around.

The Lions tried to clog the middle of the ice to slow the Warriors high powered offense, but that cleared the way for Manasquan defenseman to get involved in the scoring. Warriors defenseman Alec Wells, Hunter Alia and Brendan Kearney all took advantage of the extra space to score goals for Manasquan from their defensive positions.

The Warriors held a 2-0 lead after the first period and totally took control of the game after a Middletown North power-play goal had cut the Manasquan lead to 3-1 late in the second period. Aidan Tolnai and Mike Franzoni scored two goals in the final 46 seconds of the second period to give the Warriors a 5-1 lead going into the third.

Alia and Luke Sepe would add third period goals to clinch the championship for Manasquan.

The Warriors will host a state tournament game this week in a game yet to be scheduled.



