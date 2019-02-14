Kindergartners’ STEAM projects bring Valentine’s Day fun

MANASQUAN — Kindergartners at Manasquan Elementary School [MES] incorporated science, technology, engineering, art and math [STEAM] into Valentine’s Day projects.

Students in Christine Melfi, Sarah King and Sandy Hill’s classes practiced various types of activities, but all learned key collaborative, measurement and design skills among many others.

Ms. Melfi’s class worked on four different Valentine’s STEAM stations, including LEGO Hearts, Build a Candy Box, Candy Towers and Heart Balance.

At these stations, students worked together to determine what building materials worked best; how to properly build items with strong foundations; how to balance weighted items; and the importance of imagination, while incorporating holiday fun.

On top of that, Ms. Melfi said, it’s also important they learn that it’s okay if things do not work out — “knowing that that’s okay and using that failure as an opportunity to improve,” she said.

