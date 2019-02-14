Celebrate 100 days until 100 years on Wednesday, Feb. 20

BRIELLE — Wednesday, Feb. 20, marks 100 days until the Borough of Brielle’s 100th birthday.

To celebrate, the Brielle Public Library, located at 610 South St., will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. with many special features to prepare for the upcoming milestone in Brielle history.

“The town is hosting a very large party on June 1, so we thought it would be nice to remind everyone of that by having an open house 100 days prior,” said Leslie Naughton, library director.

One major feature of the evening will be a photo album comprised of Brielle families’ histories and footprints over the years. From now until Feb. 20, residents are welcome to pick up a free blank photo album page from the library and return it with their families’ special Brielle memories displayed on it. Pages will be compiled in the album and showcased on that Wednesday evening.

One June 1, the album will be presented to the Union Landing Historical Society of Brielle.

“This allows every family to be a part of this historic event even if they cannot attend the party on June 1,” she said. “Some families have been here for generations and some are very new, but all of the pages we have received so far are beautiful and I am thrilled that everyone is participating in our little project.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.