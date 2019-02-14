Borough reconsidering beach wedding and party ban

SPRING LAKE — After banning weddings and other parties on the Spring Lake beach and boardwalk last summer, the borough council has decided to revisit the issue.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 12 council meeting, Ordinance No. 2019-003 was introduced to amend the previous ordinance that banned all weddings and other parties at the beachfront entirely.
“After discussing it with some of the residents in town and conferring with council members, there was a consensus that it was a bit overly restrictive,” Council President Brendan Judge said.
The new ordinance bans special beach gatherings for only the months of July and August, in addition to Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends from Friday to Monday.
Councilman David Frost commented on how he is pleased that the ordinance is being changed as he thinks it was “too restrictive.”
However, Mayor Jennifer Naughton thinks the proposed ordinance is not restrictive enough.
