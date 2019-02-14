Boro falls in Handchen Cup final

WALL — The No. 4 Point Boro ice hockey team fell to No. 1 St. John Vianney in the Handchen Cup final, 4-1, at the Jersey Shore Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The Panthers started off behind the Lancers after they jumped ahead 2-0 into the second period. Boro’s Matt Buccino answered quickly after St. John Vianney’s second goal, but the total offensive effort of the Panthers was not enough for the win.

“When you don’t get shots on net, you don’t generate offense … it sucks to be on the losing end, but we’re going to learn from this,” head coach Steve Plancey said.

St. John Vianney’s John Gutt finished the final with a hat trick, including an empty net goal as Boro attempted to close the gap by taking off goaltender John Meyer.

Despite the loss, the Panthers made history with the second finals appearance in the program’s 18 years of existence. Boro now looks forward to the state tournament, with seedings coming out Thursday, Feb. 14.

