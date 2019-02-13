Richard David Horton

By
Star News Group Staff
-
31 views

Mr. Richard David Horton, of Manasquan, born on July 10, 1952 in Neptune, to the late Ann and David Horton, passed away at age 66 on Feb. 8, 2019 in Brick.

Rich was married 46 years to his wife Carol Horton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Sheeder. Rich is survived by his