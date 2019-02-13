Police dispatcher in 2017 stalking case acquitted by jury

WALL TOWNSHIP — A suspended township police dispatcher, Nicholas Curcio, has been cleared of all charges accusing him of using the police department’s computer to spy on a female coworker.
A jury returned the not-guilty verdict on Thursday, Feb. 7, after little more than an hour of deliberation, following a three-week trial before state Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon in Freehold.
A seven-count indictment in 2017 had charged Mr. Curcio with official misconduct, wrongful impersonation and online stalking.
Mr. Curcio was placed on unpaid leave in August 2016 after he was administratively and criminally charged under the former Wall police chief, Robert Brice. Mr. Curcio would have faced prison time if convicted.
In 2012, then-Chief Brice had ordered an assistant to end her romantic relationship with a member of the Pagans motorcycle gang, W. Les Hartman, one of Mr. Curcio’s attorneys, said.
Mr. Curcio testified that in 2016, Mr. Brice directed him to use a computer to deter- mine whether the assistant was continuing to have con- tact with the Pagans biker, Richard “Boots” Badali, Mr. Hartman said. Such a rela- tionship with an outlaw gang member would have violated department policy.
