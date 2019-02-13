Police dispatcher in 2017 stalking case acquitted by jury

In 2012, then-Chief Brice had ordered an assistant to end her romantic relationship with a member of the Pagans motorcycle gang, W. Les Hartman, one of Mr. Curcio’s attorneys, said.

Mr. Curcio testified that in 2016, Mr. Brice directed him to use a computer to deter- mine whether the assistant was continuing to have con- tact with the Pagans biker, Richard “Boots” Badali, Mr. Hartman said. Such a rela- tionship with an outlaw gang member would have violated department policy.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.