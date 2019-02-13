John J. Geiges Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
35 views

John James Geiges Sr., age 90, of Brielle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 12 at home surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born in Newark on Feb. 9, 1929 to the late Joseph and Josephine [Hertling] Geiges. He went on to faithfully serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean