Mustangs win over Dragons in SCT

BRICK — In front of a sold out crowd at Brick Township High School, No. 20 Brick Memorial boys basketball upset crosstown rival No. 13 Brick Township, 66-59, in the opening round of the Shore Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The Dragons dominated the game early, convincingly separating themselves from the Mustangs with Shane Williams and Jalen Jackson scoring all 18 first-quarter points and headed into halftime up 29-23.

In the third, Memorial’s Kyle McMahon brought the Mustangs within one, scoring seven-straight points, 34-33, starting a chain of seven total lead changes. With a little over two minutes left in the third, McMahon once again brought his team within one, leaving Matt Bernstein to hit a shot and draw the foul for the three-point swing.

McMahon and Bernstein went on to dominate the rest of the game, McMahon finished with 24 points and Bernstein a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Shane Williams finished with a game-high 26 points.

“It’s a great feeling to advance and especially beating Brick,” Brick Memorial head coach Mike Pelkey said. “I don’t care if it’s states or in your backyard, whatever it is, when we beat them it’s awesome.”

Memorial advanced to the second round and will play No. 4 Freehold Township on the road, Thursday, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m.

