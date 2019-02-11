Boro hockey heads to Handchen Cup final

BRICK – For just the second time in Point Boro ice hockey history, the Panthers are heading to the Handchen Cup final after a 4-3, comeback win over Jackson Memorial on Monday, Feb. 11.

The No. 4 Panthers trailed the entire game, but forced the No. 12 Jaguars to overtime after Eddie Coyne netted the third period’s only goal.

With 5:26 left to play, Aidan Zielaznicki swung around the net and forced his own rebound past Jackson’s goaltender for the historic overtime win and a hat trick, his fourth in the past five games.

“We had to give everything we had, this game really drained us tonight. It was the toughest we’ve had so far and we had to work through it,” Zielaznicki said. “This win is so surreal, we have such a great bunch of kids and it’s everyone I would want to do this with and it’s working so well, I just hope we can keep rolling.”

Boro will play for the Handchen Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Jersey Shore Arena at 5:45 p.m. against the No. 1 seed St. John Vianney.

