Arrest made in overdose death of Point Borough woman

POINT PLEASANT– The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of a Barnegat man on charges that he supplied drugs to a Point Pleasant resident who died of an overdose.

Curtis Geathers, 33, was arrested Feb. 7 by the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit and Narcotics Strike Force and charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, on Jan. 10 officers with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department were dispatched to a local residence for a report of an unresponsive female. The resident was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township where she died on Jan. 12

According to the press release, the subsequent investigation found that Mr. Geathers had supplied the heroin and fentanyl sold to the victim Jan. 10. A toxicology report confirmed the heroin and fentanyl sold to the victim matched the drugs found in her system that were the cause of her death, the press release states. Mr. Geathers is presently being held in Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, according to the press release..

