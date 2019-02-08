Texts reveal discord in Beach GOP

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The announcement by Councilman Paul Kanitra that he is seeking the Republican nomination for mayor has exposed a rift between him and outgoing Mayor Stephen Reid.

During a council meeting on Feb. 5, Mayor Reid, who hopes to succeed Republican David Wolfe in the State Assembly, publicly apologized for comments he made in text messages to Councilman Kanitra. Mr. Wolfe is not seeking re-election.

In his texts, Mayor Reid accused Councilman Kanitra of “selfishness” for appearing to bypass the screening process that vets potential candidates for consideration by the borough’s Republican committee.

Mr. Kanitra will be competing for the GOP mayoral nomination with Councilman Thomas Toohey, who issued a statement announcing his candidacy and claimed the support of Mayor Reid and other Republicans on the borough council

more_os