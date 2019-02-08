Brick Stars Challenger Ice Hockey plays USA Warriors

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — “Hockey is for everyone” the crowd chanted Sunday afternoon at Avon Pond. On a sunny Feb. 3, a large crowd gathered for the 8th annual Challenger Winter Classic hockey game between the Brick Stars Challenger Ice Hockey team and the U.S.A. Warriors.

The game is played in good fun. The Brick Stars Challenger program is for those with a range of developmental disabilities, and the USA Warriors program is a 501[c][3] nonprofit for wounded Army, Navy and Marine Corps veterans.

“Today is really celebrating [that] hockey is for everyone,” said Alex DePalma, coaching director and founder of the Brick Stars. While the event was free to attend, any donations made benefit the Brick Stars Challenger Youth Hockey Club.

