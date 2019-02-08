Former Point Beach mayor will run for 10th District Assembly seat

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Former mayor Vincent Barrella this week became the first Democrat to announce his intention to run for New Jersey’s 10th District Assembly seat

Mr. Barrella, a Democrat who served as the mayor of Point Pleasant Beach from 2008 to 2015, will be running for the Assembly seat currently held by Assemblyman David Wolfe, a Republican, who has stated he will not seek re-election in 2019 after serving in the state Legislature since 1992.

Mr. Barrella will look to be the first Democrat to hold a seat in District 10 since 1991, and will face off against one of several local Republicans who have announced they will also be running for the seat including:current Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid.

According to Mr. Barrella, he will now go through a screening process to be considered by the Ocean County Democrats. Then a candidate will be selected at the county convention in March.

