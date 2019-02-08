Ex-police dispatcher in Wall cleared in misconduct case

WALL TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Curcio, a former Wall Township police dispatcher, on Thursday was found not guilty of all seven counts in a 2017 indictment accusing him of misconduct involving police computers, wrongful impersonation and stalking.

A jury returned the verdict in about an hour following a three-week trial before state Superior Court Judge Paul Escandon in Freehold.

“He was completely exonerated, as he should have been,” said W. Les Hartman, one of his attorneys.

Mr. Curcio was placed on unpaid leave in August 2016 after he was administratively and criminally charged under the former police chief, Robert Brice.

Then-Chief Brice in 2012 had ordered an assistant working in the department to end contact with a member of the Pagan motorcycle gang, Mr. Hartman said. Mr. Curcio testified that Chief Brice had ordered him to use a computer to confirm the assistant was continuing to have contact, he said.

Such a relationship with an outlaw gang would have violated department policy. Mr. Brice could not be reached for comment on Friday.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Mr. Curcio has sued the Wall Township Police Department, claiming he was repeatedly subjected to slurs and disparaging treatment by fellow officers and supervisors, who posted racist and vulgar images and memos in the department.

