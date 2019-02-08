Community rallies behind Brick’s Giesler brothers

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In a community-wide exhibition of neighborly altruism, many people from all corners of the Brick Township community have worked and organized to raise funds to support two brothers who have persevered through hard times in recent years.

The two young men, Patrick and Tyler Giesler, ages 19 and 18, are recent graduates of Brick Township High School where each played football for four years, and where head coach Len Zdanowicz remembers first meeting them and their recently deceased grandmother, who they refer to as Mom. The boys, he said, would work hard, days and nights, making time for school and football.

With her recent passing, the brothers once again faced hardships, until their former coaches set up a GoFundMe page. Mr. Zdanowicz’s page has raised over $70,000. from over 1,200 donors in less than two weeks. “It’s been unbelievable, I shouldn’t expect anything less from the Brick community but this has gone kind of viral and just the support from everybody,” Mr. Zdanowicz said.

