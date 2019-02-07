Sea Girt replaces old streetlights in borough

At the Wednesday, Jan. 23 Sea Girt Borough Council meeting, the council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 03-2019 for updates to borough lighting.

According to Mayor Ken Farrell, the lights were installed in the 1920s and haven’t been changed out since and will be replaced with lights similar to those in the downtown district of the borough.

The borough has $200,000 in the account for the project even though they are only appropriating $125,000 for it, the mayor said. Some of the money has come from a grant.

“We applied for a grant to get money back after what we spent in [Superstorm] Sandy. We were successful in getting $91,000,” Mayor Farrell said.

The rest of the money is money raised through taxes several years ago the borough had set aside.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.