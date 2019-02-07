New outbuildings rise at Allaire Community Farm

WALL TOWNSHIP — Several new buildings have gone up at Allaire Community Farm, 1923 Baileys Corner Road, since construction began in October, and several more are still to go.

The roofed structures finally afford the farm the ability to hold activities such as class trips regardless of the weather, said JoAnn Burney, who co-founded the farm, along with her husband, Sean.

“It really solves one of our biggest problems,” she said. The structures also protect barnyard animals and farm implements from the elements.

Still to be constructed this spring are a new 20-stall barn, an indoor horse-training facility, a produce-packaging building and a second greenhouse. Land between the structures will be filled with gardens.

“God willing, in the late summer or early spring we will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and it will be a big celebration,” Ms. Burney said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.