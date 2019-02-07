Jarahian, Gulls advance to another sectional final

POINT BEACH — Teddy Jarahian gave the Gulls Nest student section a reason to chant his name in No. 2 seed Point Beach’s 37-23 Central Jersey Group I semifinal win over No. 3, Manville at home, Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Tied 2-2 after one period, Jarahian [106] got to work and tilted his way to a 11-6 decision. His win added to a 33-point swing to help Beach earn it’s fourth-consecutive trip to a sectional final.

“I noticed he wasn’t as strong, so it was a lot easier and I just kept doing what I had to do,” Jarahian said. “For our school, we have people in the crowd for all of our home matches and I am just use to everyone screaming my name. It’s not nerve wracking at all.”

Jonah Bowers [113], Kip Lovgren [120] and Riley Simon [126] all followed up with three-straight pins. Jesse Bowers [132], Jason Sherlock [170], Connor Smith [220] and Noah Ramos [Hwt] also won for the Gulls

Beach’s win over Manville puts them up against No. 1 seed Shore Regional in the section final for the second-straight season. The Gulls are one final win away from winning four-straight, becoming the first team to four peat since Southern from 2011-2014.

The Gulls already lost to the Blue Devils 40-27 on the road this season, Jan. 3. Beach makes the same trip up to West Long Branch tonight at 7 p.m.

“We have a much different team now than we did three weeks ago, we have different starters, different lineups, it’s going to be a lot different,” Bowers said. “I can’t wait.”

