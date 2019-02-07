Borough eyes changes in administration of recreation programs

MANASQUAN — The borough council is considering an expansion of the recreation board of commissioners into a recreation committee and creation of a superintendent of recreation position.

“We are going from the old model where it was a board of recreation commissioners with volunteers only,” said Council President Michael Mangan. He added that the conversion would ensure “that all staff decisions and all financial decisions going forward will be made through the borough and in the public view.”

Two ordinances were introduced Monday night, Feb. 4. Ordinance No. 2274-19 proposes a repeal of the current board of recreation commissioners and replacement with a recreation committee. The committee would consist of seven members, with two alternates, comprised of citizens and borough residents, it states.

It also will officially merge the Manasquan Senior Citizen Organization into the Manasquan Recreation Committee, it states.

Ordinance No. 2275-19 would establish a superintendent of recreation title.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.