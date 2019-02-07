Borough council introduces road paving ordinance

LAKE COMO — The borough council introduced an ordinance on Tuesday, Feb. 5, appropriating funds to complete more paving on borough streets as a result of a grant awarded by the state.

The borough received a $500,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid Infrastructure Fund, allowing ito pave parts of Main Street and North Boulevard.

Borough officials were informed they won the grant in January and have come up with a plan.

“With that $500,000, the proposed project is going to finish the paving on Main Street and cut up North Boulevard all the way up to Lane,” said Councilman John Carvelli.

