Raccoon kills family pet in Belmar

BELMAR — The Belmar Police Department has issued an alert after a family cat was attacked and killed by a raccoon at a home on 13th Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Police said they have located and captured the raccoon with the help of the Monmouth County SPCA and will be tested for rabies and other viruses.

There have been multiple reports of raccoons attacking residents of Belmar over the past month. In January, Audrey DiPasquale was attacked at her 8th Avenue home when working in her back yard. Shortly afterward, police received reports of a dog being attacked by a raccoon on 5th Avenue. The raccoon in both incidents was captured and tested positive for rabies.

