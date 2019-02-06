Brick claims home rivalry win over Memorial

BRICK — Brick Township defeated Brick Memorial 50-45, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 5, thanks to the early shooting of Anthony Mansicalco and the suffocating defense by Jalen Jackson and company.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Dragons took the lead in the second and never looked back, holding Memorial to just six points in that eight minutes, while Brick was able to build a foundation for the win.

“It was a must win for a lot of things, Shore Conference, states and pride. We lost to them three times in a row and we finally got the win,” Maniscalco said.

The Mustangs did climb back late in the game, after Nick Manso and Kyle McMahon found shots outside the arc and inside the paint.

Memorial’s offensive effort eventually put the Mustangs within three in the final minutes of play, 48-45. Desperate to save time, Memorial fouled Jackson with 19 second left on the clock and he sunk both to put his team out of reach and steal a tying opportunity from Memorial.

Maniscalco led the Dragons with 16 points while Jackson and Shane Williams each finished with double-doubles, Jackson scoring 11 points and dishing 11 assists, while Williams finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. For Memorial, Kyle McMahon finished with 16 points, Nick Manso had 15 and Matt Bernstein had 12.

Brick’s next game is Thursday, Feb. 7, at Southern Regional with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Memorial’s next game is Friday, Feb. 8, at home against Toms River South at 6:30 p.m.

