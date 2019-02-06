Alan C. Laymon

Alan Carson Laymon passed peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2019.

He was born Sept. 6, 1938 in Trenton to Carl and Alma Laymon.

He graduated from Brown University and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. While at Brown, he began playing bridge, and as a student played in tournaments from Bosto