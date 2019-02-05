Shirley A. Marr

Shirley A. Marr [née Patterson], 79, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Born in Long Branch to the late William and Margaret Height Patterson, she had lived in Manasquan before moving to Point Pleasant 58 years ago.

Shirley loved animals, raising butterflies, and had a “Green Thumb” as her ability