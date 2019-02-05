Mildred “Millie” Sonta Piechota, 102, of Belmar, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019.

Mildred was born on March 20, 1916 in Newark, daughter of Michael Sonta and Martha Getch.

She was raised in Maplewood and Jersey City before moving to Belmar in 1956 with her late husband Anthony.

Mildred and Anthony were always busy. They owned