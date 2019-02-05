Frances Winifred Regan

Frances Winifred Regan, 86, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away at home on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Born and raised in Jersey City, she graduated from St. Michael’s High School. Mrs. Regan was employed by Prudential Insurance Company before marrying the love of her life, Joseph F Regan Sr. and embarking on