Anthony J. Licamara Jr.

Star News Group Staff
Anthony Joseph Licamara, 68, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019.

Anthony was born to Lena and Anthony Licamara on Dec. 17, 1950 in Weehawken.

Anthony loved to work. He started as a truck driver and worked his way up to a salesman for JH HAAR and Sons in North Bergen. From there