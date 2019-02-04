Kieran J. Cantlon

Kieran J. Cantlon, 56, of Manasquan, passed away suddenly on Jan. 31, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Kieran was a financial planner and worked for Merrill Lynch in New York, New York, Met Life in Cranford and Mass Mutual in Wall Township. He graduated from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre