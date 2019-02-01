Point Boro girls swim to program’s first division title

WALL — The B South has a new champion in the pool as the Point Boro girls swimming team outlasted Donovan Catholic 94-76 in an close contest on Thursday, Jan. 31, at Camp Zehnder in Wall Township.

With the division title on the line, the meet went down to the wire, after the Panthers earned points from second, third and fourth place finishes in the 100 breaststroke, thanks to Sarah Santos, Anna Jankovich and Makana Steinmetz.

The nine points put Boro ahead by 16 prior to the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, where the Panthers’ Anna Lombardino stretched past the Griffins’ Megan Misuerlli for the first place finish.

Lombardino swam hard and fast after being set up by her teammates, Trinity Steinmetz, Santos and Bridget Cleveland.

“It’s really exciting and it’s meaningful to be apart of such an important event in our first year,” Santos said.

“Even though it was kind of nerve wracking, it’s exciting because I think we have a chance and this just gave us a lot more motivation,” Lombardino added.

Adding to the historic title win, the Panthers avenged the Ocean County Championships, with Donovan Catholic placing second and Boro third, all while celebrating Senior Night.

Prior to the match, Boro already made history as the girls qualified as a team for the NJSIAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Boro boys also picked up a win over Donovan Catholic in another close matchup, 92-74.

Some of the Panthers will be swimming in the Shore Conference Championships this weekend at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River and No. 5 Boro girls will have their first ever team state meet against No. 8 Wall Township on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Neptune Aquatic Center at 4 p.m.

