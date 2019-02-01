Nicholas E. and Joan I. Maino

Nicholas E. and Joan I. Maino, of Allenwood section of Wall, passed away on Jan.28 and Jan. 29, 2019 respectively, due to a tragic fire in their home.

Nicholas and Joan were both born and raised in Bayonne and moved to Monmouth County in 1989. Nicholas was a WWII army veteran servin