Eight-graders explore future choices during Career Day

POINT PLEASANT — Eighth-grade students explored potential paths for the future as they spoke with professionals in many fields about their careers at Memorial Middle School’s Career Day on Jan. 25.
“At a young age it is helping guide us and show us where we can go in our future,” said Anna McCourt. “I think it is a really great thing that they do here.”
Gold and black balloons showcased school spirit in the gymnasium, which was a hub of activity with upwards of 55 professionals gathered at tables where students could stop to talk and explore future paths.
“We have over 55 participants this year. We have a really good showing,” said guidance counselor Amy Miele.
“They get excited about it. It is one of the highlights of the year, one of our biggest events. They start to get a little taste of different careers and it helps in the future to kind of guide them in the right direction.”
