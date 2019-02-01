Eight-graders explore future choices during Career Day

POINT PLEASANT — Eighth-grade students explored potential paths for the future as they spoke with professionals in many fields about their careers at Memorial Middle School’s Career Day on Jan. 25.

“At a young age it is helping guide us and show us where we can go in our future,” said Anna McCourt. “I think it is a really great thing that they do here.”

Gold and black balloons showcased school spirit in the gymnasium, which was a hub of activity with upwards of 55 professionals gathered at tables where students could stop to talk and explore future paths.

“We have over 55 participants this year. We have a really good showing,” said guidance counselor Amy Miele.