Crowded field for 10th District seat

OCEAN COUNTY — It may only be Feb. 1, but local politicians have begun gearing up for November already after the announcement that longtime state Assemblyman David Wolfe, who represents the 10th Legislative District, will not seek re-election in the fall.

Assemblyman Wolfe, a Brick resident and former town councilman, has announced his retirement after serving in the state Legislature since being elected in 1992.

In a press release announcing his decision, Mr. Wolfe said, “I think it is time for me to be more involved in the lives of my family members, and I am looking forward to spending more time with them. I will continue to serve my district until my term ends next January.”

Mr. Wolfe serves as chairman of the Assembly Education Committee and vice chairman for the Joint Legislative Committee on the Public Schools. He also served on the Brick Township Council from 1975 to 1991.

His departure opens up a seat in the Assembly to be contested by Republican candidates from the district.

So far, president of the Brick Republicans and former Brick Township Council member John Catalano, former Brick councilwoman Ruthanne Scaturro and Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid have announced their intention to run for Mr. Wolfe’s seat this November. All of the candidates are Republicans. A Democrat has not served in the state Senate or state Assembly from the 10th district since 1991.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.