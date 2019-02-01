After delays, Lavallette dune project begins

LAVALLETTE — Residents will have noticed the start of the long-awaited beach replenishment project this week as contractors for the United States Army Corps of Engineers [ACE] began working on the beachfront between Jersey City and New Jersey avenues.

Borough officials had been informed that dredging for the project would start before mid-January, but delays pushed back the start of the project, known officially as the Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

Previous projections had Lavallette’s portion of the project starting in November and drawing to a close in mid-March.

The work was pushed back to December and then to January.

Work has begun in Lavallette because the replenishment project in Berkeley has stalled, according to Stephen Rochette, of the Army Corps of Engineers information office.

“Our contractor, Weeks Marine, was finishing work in Berkeley Township when the pipe needed a repair,” Mr. Rochette wrote in an email on Tuesday.

“So they moved both dredges to Lavallette and have begun work there while the repairs are made at the Berkeley Township site,” he said. “Once that repair is made, they’ll go back to Berkeley and finish work for a few days and then come back to Lavallette.”

