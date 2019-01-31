Spring Lake hopes to trade off turn in Squan BOE rotation

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education [BOE] has not chosen a representative to sit on the Manasquan BOE this year, after being selected to serve first e on a rotating voting seat among three other schools.

This announcement comes after all other schools in the Manasquan sending district approved the rotating schedule set forth. Spring Lake is the only district that has not.

Early 2018, Monmouth County Superintendent Lester Richens notified Manasquan sending districts that combined, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Lake Como and Avon-By-The-Sea had enough students attending Manasquan High School [MHS] to justify a seat on the Manasquan BOE.

It was then left up to school officials to decide how the seven schools, which also included Spring Lake Heights, Brielle and Belmar, that send students to MHS would rotate between three seats on the Manasquan board.

According to H.W. Mountz Principal and Superintendent Raymond Boccuti, the sending school superintendents assembled a rotation schedule to assist the boards to meet the requirements of the law.

Spring Lake BOE President James Worth said the three new board members consisting of himself, Vice President Noelle Giblin and Karen Matuch were not made aware about the rotating seat as a letter had been sent to former president Vincent Daino. With Mr. Boccuti being copied in the letter as well, he was able to explain the situation to the board at the reorganization meeting.

