Seafood Fest is heading downtown for 2019

BELMAR — This year’s New Jersey Seafood Festival will likely be held further from the sea.

“We still have to put all the pieces of the puzzle together with the police, DPW and how it is going to be set up,” said Councilwoman Pat Wann, liaison to the Belmar Tourist Commission, which sponsors the event.

“But it is going to be downtown this year,” she said.

The more than 30-year-old festival, held in May, draws tens of thousands of visitors.

“All the street closures and closing off Ocean Avenue — it took a lot of manpower to do to have it down by the ocean,” said Mayor Mark Walsifer. “And I feel it took away a lot for the businesses.”

In contrast, he said, holding the festival downtown would “give a boost to all our merchants on Main Street.”

When the idea was mentioned at the Jan. 15 borough council meeting, members of the public applauded.

The Belmar Business Partnership, which represents the borough’s business community, has also endorsed the move. “We are supportive of the borough’s proposal to possibly relocate the annual seafood festival from Ocean Avenue to Main Street,” the group said in a statement.

