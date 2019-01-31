Fundraising underway for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Lake Como — Sunday, Jan. 27, marked the third event to raise funds for this year’s Belmar/ Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

With parade day approaching in just about a month, the fundraising efforts are on track to raise the funds needed to run the parade, according to parade committee chairman Chip Cavanagh.

“We’re on track to pay our bills,” said Mr. Cavanagh. “Hopefully at this pace, we’ll probably be in good shape again this year.”

This year’s fundraisers started on Jan. 13, and will run on various weekends until parade day March 3. Each fundraiser costs $15 per person.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

