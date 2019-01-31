Be Your Own Boss brings business ideas to students

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Elementary School [SLHES] fifth- and sixth-graders had the chance to experience what it’s like to start a business of their own during the school’s Be Your Own Boss elective.

Students were asked to create their own business ideas based on their personal interests, to develop the idea and to create marketing for it. The businesses, according to Sara Beth Kelly who teaches the elective at SLHES, could be anything from wholesale to retail to service, or any combination of the three.

“Students loved being able to apply what they are passionate about in a real-world situation,” said Ms. Kelly. “It made them think about how do they turn a profit from things that they love.”

After coming up with an idea, the students were required to make a business plan, making sure to complete tasks like finding a target audience and creating a variety of marketing strategies, logos and even a website.

