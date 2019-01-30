Would you like to take a Polar Plunge?

Jump in and feel the love at the 13th Annual Valentine Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Main Beach in Manasquan and raise money and awareness for ALS patients. There will be a Pre-Plunge Party and Registration held at Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant, 217 First Ave., Manasquan, on Friday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. where participants can register for the plunge, collect their incentives, learn more about ALS and enjoy great entertainment, food and drink specials. On Saturday plungers can register from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and team photos will be taken between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. on the south side of Leggett’s prior to the plunge. The plunge will kick off at noon sharp and post party activities will also be held at Leggett’s including a buffet, drink specials and awards. For more information, visit valentineplunge.com.

The Camp Sunshine 2019 New Jersey Polar Dip will be freezin’ for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 23 Ocean Ave., Long Branch. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the plunge will take place at noon. This year’s goal is to raise in excess of $50,000, which is enough to send 18 families to Camp Sunshine. Not ready for a full plunge? There is also the option to participate in the “Chicken Dip,” where participants will only need to dip their toes into the icy Atlantic Ocean. For more information, visit events.campsunshine.org.

The Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 50 Blaine Ave., Seaside Heights, at 1 p.m. and supports Special Olympics New Jersey. Courtesy of fundraising events like the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside, Special Olympics New Jersey is able to provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities and health screenings to more than 25,000 athletes for free. Check in will open at 9 a.m. on the day of the plunge. For more information, visit plungeseaside.org.

The 3rd Annual Lupus Research Alliance Plunge to Freeze Out Lupus will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. This annual winter event allows friends, family and co-workers of those affected by lupus to plunge into the frigid ocean to increase lupus awareness and raise funds for lupus research. Those who wish to participate in the plunge as a spectator can register as a Plunge Cheerleader. For more information, visit freezeoutlupus.org.