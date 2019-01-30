Spend Valentine’s Day with the one you love and enjoy a date night out with delectable dinner deals at various restaurants in the area. Sweetheart specials and Valentine-themed menus paired with roses and chocolate desserts are sure to make for a romantic and memorable evening celebrating love with your valentine.

MARTELL’S WATERS EDGE – BAYVILLE

Enjoy an elegant, flavorful dinner with the one you love on Valentine’s Day. Check out the restaurant’s new menu and enjoy a date night with your Valentine on the day itself or on Friday, Feb. 15, or Saturday, Feb. 16. Make your reservations now to join Martell’s on the bay for great views and dining.

IVY LEAGUE/CHAPTER HOUSE – HOWELL

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, the first 50 ladies will receive a rose for Valentine’s Day. The night will also feature a special dinner and bar menu. Both restaurants will also be offering Valentine’s dinner specials all weekend long from Thursday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 17.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS

Bayville, Middletown, Tinton Falls, Spotswood and Neptune locations: MJ’s invites you to say it with dinner this Valentine’s Day. Thursday, Feb. 14, will feature romantic Valentine’s sweetheart specials featuring sliced filet mignon with a crab cake or delicious stuffed Tuscan chicken served with a complimentary glass of house wine or sangria. Other Valentine menu items will also be available as well as MJ’s regular menu. Call your nearest MJ’s location to make a reservation.

MJ’s at the Buttonwood Manor in Matawan invites guests to join them for a Valentine’s Dinner and celebrate what promises to be the most romantic meal of the year. Their special Valentine’s Day Menu starts at 4 p.m. and features grilled prime ribeye, lobster, shrimp & mushroom risotto, stuffed Tuscan chicken, stuffed filet of flounder plus many more sweetheart specials. Guests will receive a complimentary chocolate fountain with purchase of any entree from the Valentine’s special menu. Call a Buttonwood location today to reserve.

SPANISH POTATO GRILL – BRICK

Thursday is Steak Lover’s Night featuring live music and dancing, which will pair perfectly with a Valentine date night. The restaurant is now accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

PRIME 13 – BRIELLE

Head to Gerard’s Prime 13 Steakhouse, Wood Fire Grill & Bar for a delicious Valentine’s Day dinner. Book your reservations now.

THE CABIN RESTAURANT – FREEHOLD

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Cabin with delicious chef’s dinner specials as well as a regular menu available. The night will also feature roses for all the ladies. Make your reservation today.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP – JACKSON

Book your Valentine’s Day reservations with special packages available for a romantic evening out.

TIO JUAN’S MARGARITAS – TOMS RIVER

Valentine’s Day is none other than Tio Juan’s Margaritas Loco Love Party. Order from the regular menu or try out a prix fixe meal for two, which includes an appetizer, an entree, a dessert and a pitcher of passion fruit margarita served with two Loco Love glasses you can keep for only $60.

LAURITA WINERY – NEW EGYPT

Valentine’s Dinner at Laurita is hosted by Branches Catering and will be held on two nights; Thursday, Feb. 14, and Friday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each night. The night will feature a special menu featuring a first and second course, entree and dessert for $65 per guest plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Call to make your prepaid reservation today.

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING – HIGHLANDS

Fall in love this Valentine’s Day at Proving Ground Waterfront with a special menu for yours truly. Enjoy decadent cocktails and live music on the waterfront.

DUE AMICI RESTAURANT – BRIELLE

Head to Due Amici for “simply fine dining ~ the way it should be!” The restaurant is now accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT – BRICK

River Rock presents a Valentine’s Day Dinner & Comedy Show on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 plus tax and gratuity for the dinner and show and includes a glass of wine and roses for the ladies. Tickets for the show only are $25. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and the headliner is Mark DeMayo. Please call for tickets as it is limited seating.

BUM ROGERS TAVERN – SEASIDE PARK

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Bum Rogers with a special candlelight menu, flowers and dessert for the ladies offered from Thursday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 16.