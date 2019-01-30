The Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar 2019 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave. Those in attendance are invited to fall in love in a galaxy by the beach. The team behind the event has curated a Valentine Bazaar featuring the best in local and regional vendors selling goods and gifts handmade with love ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art and photography to candles, chocolates and home goods. Pick up gorgeous flower bouquets from Faye + Renee or make your own at their Flower Bar. Enjoy live Hawaiian-inspired music by Slowey & The Boats hosted by Hi-Tide Recordings at The Anchor’s Bend. Grab a Valentine photo in Little Detour’s Kissing Photo Booth. Learn how you can adopt or foster a pet at See Spot Rescued, an all volunteer, foster-based rescue and their nonprofit partner at the event. For more information, visit asburyparkbazaar.com.

The Jersey Four Valentine Dinner Show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 10, with doors opening at 4 p.m. in the event center at iPlay America, 110 Schanck Road, Freehold. The cast of The Jersey Four will take you on a journey from the very beginning of The Four Seasons number one hits to Frankie Valli’s solo career and to present day Four Seasons shows. Guests can enjoy a dinner buffet along with the concert, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for both standard and preferred seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit iplayamerica.com.

Garden State Wine Growers Association [GSWGA] Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend at Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Sunday, Feb. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. This annual event is held at participating wineries across New Jersey. Head to Laurita for this free event with no tickets required and enjoy special tastings and pairings, entertainment, discounts and more. Chocolate and wine for your favorite Valentine featuring generous samples of succulent chocolate-inspired sweets, which can pair perfectly with Laurita’s delicious estate wines. For more information, visit lauritawinery.com or newjerseywines.com.

Head to Pier Village, 50 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. for a night out with your Valentine. Enjoy an evening of dinner, shopping and ice skating, complimented by Valentine’s Day Horse & Carriage Rides through the beautifully decorated Village. No Valentine, no worries. Pier Village invites you to celebrate you at one of their many bars and lounges. For more information, visit piervillage.com/events.