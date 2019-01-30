The ultimate day of the NFL football season is none other than Super Bowl Sunday and football fans are anxiously waiting to watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII 2019. Football fanatics and non-football fans alike look forward to epic Super Bowl parties, mountains of food, an elaborate half-time show and television’s most coveted commercial slots. Local area bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties have been busy planning the biggest and best parties for all your game day celebrations. Don’t miss out on amazing food and drink specials, huge tailgate parties and half-time buffets, great giveaways, delicious pig roasts and, of course, the football game of the season on big screen televisions and video walls.

THE CABIN – FREEHOLD

Enjoy extended an Happy Hour during the Super Bowl with $5 appetizers and half-price plain pizza as well as $2 Bud Light drafts, $2.50 domestic drafts, $3 domestic bottles and $3.75 Heineken Light drafts. Prizes will be given away every quarter and the Grand Prize is a 50-inch flat screen.

LEGGETT’S – MANASQUAN

Free Super Bowl Pig Roast. Drink specials include: $2.25 Bud and Bud Lights, $3 Bloody Marys and Mimosas and $5 Tito’s Vodka mixed drinks.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS

From 6 to 11 p.m. in the bar area guests can enjoy $6 cocktails and martinis, $5 house wines, $4 shots and $3 draft beers [select brand shots and draft beers only]. MJ’s full menu plus the NFL Game Day food menu will be available during the game. Super Bowl Sunday catering and takeout specials will also be available, so contact your go-to MJ’s location for additional information.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP – JACKSON

Enjoy an NFL Game Day Brunch Buffet before kickoff as well as $2 Bud Light drafts, $6 Bud Light pitchers, $4 Stoli drinks, $4 Jack Daniels – all flavors, and $6 football specials.

RIVER ROCK – BRICK

Reserve a bar seat, high-top or lounge seat for $20 per person for Super Bowl Sunday at The Rock! Includes tailgate party, buffet and plenty of prizes and giveaways. Hurry seats are limited.

BAR ANTICIPATION – LAKE COMO

Enjoy a no-cover, huge Super Bowl Party with 70 TVs and a giant screen, free delicious halftime buffet, amazing giveaways and a DJ and emcee who will run the day. Beer specials include $2.50 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Miller Lite bottles, $6.50 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Corona and Corona Light bottles.

IVY LEAGUE AND CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL – HOWELL

Featuring NFL Sunday Ticket on 16 HDTVs and a two-hour pregame special from noon to 2 p.m. with $2 Bud and Bud Light bottles. During the game enjoy specials including $2.50 Bud and Bud Light drafts and $3 Bud and Bud Light bottles, $3 Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Screwdrivers, hangover sandwiches, food specials and more. The day will also feature a 55-inch TV Giveaway, must be present to win.

MOORE’S TAVERN – FREEHOLD

Enjoy Happy Hour specials during the game, which include $2.50 Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, $2.75 Budweiser and Yuengling drafts, $2.75 domestic bottles and $5 featured wines, Sangria, La Marca Prosecco, New Amsterdam Vodka drinks and well drinks. Food specials feature $5, $6, $7 and $8 appetizers.

BEACON 70 – BRICK

Enjoy Super Bowl LII with no cover and watch the game on an 18-foot video wall and 60 screens all in hi-def stadium surround sound. Featuring music by DJ Funsize and Energy by MC Joe Gell as well as the chance to win big screen TVs, kegerators, a fantasy football draft party next season for you and 11 friends and much more. Food and drink specials at halftime will include 50-cent wings, $3 all draft beers and $5 Stoli, Jack and Cuervo.

MARINA GRILLE – BELMAR

Enjoy an all-day Happy Hour during Super Bowl, including $1 raw bar specials and discounted bites, $5 select wines and $2.50 Bud and Bud Light drafts. Other drink specials such as $5 peach, mango or strawberry Bellinis and Margaritas, $2.50 Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, $5 New Amsterdam Vodka drinks, $5 La Marca Prosecco and $2.75 domestic bottles.

ANCHOR TAVERN – BELMAR

Celebrate the Super Bowl with booze and bites specials at Anchor. There will be $2.50 Bud Light and Miller Lite drafts and $2.75 Bud Light and Miller Lite bottles as well as $5 New Amsterdam Vodka drinks, $5 featured wines and $5 La Marca Prosecco. Enjoy a Bites menu, that includes $5, $6 and $7 appetizers with items such as Buffalo Chicken Sliders, Fried Pickles, Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts and more.

REEF & BARREL – MANASQUAN

Featuring a Super Bowl Party for $40 per person, which includes an open bar of domestic beer and house drinks, all-you-can-eat chicken wings of assorted styles during the game as well as prizes and giveaways.

PROVING GROUND – HIGHLANDS

Proving Ground has your Super Bowl Game Ticket where guests can win prizes every quarter. The day will feature $3 Bud Light 23 oz. drafts, $12 beer buckets, $6 Absolut drinks and more. There will also be a football and regular menu available as well as a Half-Time Buffet for $25 per person plus t/g.

BUM ROGERS TAVERN – SEASIDE PARK

Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with a full NFL Package featuring the big game on over 30 TVs. A $10 ticket includes pre-game snacks, $2 Bud Light drafts, Halftime Buffet and the chance to win a big screen TV.

PRIME 13 – BRIELLE

Book your Super Bowl Sunday reservations now! Enjoy Super Bowl menu specials served at the bar and high tops.

MIRACLE PUB – TOMS RIVER

Watch the 2019 Super Bowl with Happy Hour specials featuring discounted food, drinks, beer and $4.50 pints of Heineken.

MONMOUTH PARK – OCEANPORT

Monmouth Park is throwing their biggest party yet for the big game and since for the first time ever New Jersey residents can legally wager on the Super Bowl, they are going all out in their Turf Club. Enjoy private seating, private betting machines and new 75-inch HDTVs. An $85 All-In ticket includes tailgate favorites, Halftime Buffet and four drink tickets.