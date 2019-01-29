Structure fire claims the lives of an elderly Allenwood couple

WALL TOWNSHIP – An elderly husband and wife died as a result of an intense fire in their home in rural Allenwood on Monday night.

Nicholas Maino, 92, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife, Joan Maino, 86, succumbed to her injuries several hours later at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, said Christopher Swendeman, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Neighbors described the couple as extremely independent, devout Roman Catholics and said Mr. Maino was a World War II veteran. They had lived for 24 years in a second-floor apartment in a converted barn at 3008 Atlantic Ave.

The fire is under investigation, but the cause appears to be accidental, Wall Township Fire Marshal William Newberry said on Tuesday.

Mr. Newberry said firefighters were at a training session at the South Wall Fire & Rescue firehouse, 2605 Atlantic Ave., a short distance away, when the 911 call was phoned by Mrs. Maino at 9:08 p.m.

Firefighters were on the scene with a full turnout less than three minutes later and encountered very heavy smoke and intense heat, with little flames visible from the outside, he said.

“Two crews from South Wall [Fire & Rescue] went in and located and removed the occupants,” he said.

One of the firefighters who went in suffered a minor ankle injury and was treated and released from the hospital, he said, declining to identify the firefighter.

Among a variety of other emergency agencies responding to the fire were the West Belmar, Glendola, Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan fire companies, as well as Wall Township Police Department, Wall First Aid & Rescue Squad, Wall Community First Aid, Wall Police EMS and the Wall Township Fire Bureau.

