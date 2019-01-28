Margaret L. Torres

By
Star News Group Staff
-
35 views

Margaret L. Torres, 84, of Spring Lake, passed away on Jan. 20, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Maggie was born at the Fitkin Hospital in Neptune on Sept. 2, 1935. She graduated from the Spring Lake Public School, Asbury Park High School and Georgian Court College