Harold D. Place Jr.

Harold D. Place Jr., 91, of Brielle, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick surrounded by his sons.

Harold was born on April 23, 1927 in Plainfield. Harold was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Florida Southern College. He was a retired salesman.

He was an avid fisherman and boater