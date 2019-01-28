Dorothy “Dottie” M. Weierman

Dorothy “Dottie” M. Weierman, [née Broderick], 102, of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Dottie was born in Newark on March 21, 1916. She moved to the shore in 1927 and to Spring Lake in 1929 when her father joined the Spring Lake Police Department as a patrolman.

She graduated from Villa Park