Brick man charged by FBI in child pornography case

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Brick man has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children as the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations [FBI].

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, agents had searched the home of the man, Sebastian Attar, on March 6, 2018 and seized his computer on a warrant.

According to federal court documents, explicit images were found of Mr. Attar allegedly posing naked with infants, both of whom were less than 12 months old.

A search of Mr. Attar’s computer allegedly revealed “multiple images depicting child pornography that appear to have been self produced by Attar,” according to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

The complaint cites two images, from March and April of 2015, that show Attar engaging in sexual acts with two victims, one of them less than 6 months old. It also states that Mt. Attar was identified both by his wedding ring in the photographs and by a relative of one of the victims.

